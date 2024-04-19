Henry Cejudo: Bo Nickal needs to hold his horses, ‘maybe 10 fights away from possibly becoming UFC champion’

Henry Cejudo doesn’t think Bo Nickal is quite ready for the top after UFC 300.

Nickal (6-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) remained unbeaten when he submitted Cody Brundage (10-6 MMA, 4-5 UFC) in Round 2 of Saturday’s main card opener at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Nickal gave himself two thumbs down for his performance, but Cejudo still sees championship potential in the standout wrestler – just not right now.

“Don’t put that pressure on you, if you’re disappointed in your performance, because quite honestly, I do believe you could be a future champ at 185 pounds – but you are not ready for the top 10,” Cejudo said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Kamaru Usman. “If they put you up against big bodies like Marvin Vettori, who have good jiu-jitsu, big dudes and could also wrestle – even a guy like Paulo ‘Borrachinha’ (Costa) … I mean, he’s not quite ready for that top 10.

“I think at 185 pounds, he needs to go three rounds. He needs to understand that threshold because still him winning and beating these guys super early, if you want to be champion, how is it going to feel when you actually go five rounds against guys like Sean Strickland, Paulo ‘Borrachinha,’ Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier? That weight class is absolutely stacked. I think he needs to hold his horses. I think he’s still maybe 10 fights away from possibly becoming UFC champion.”

Nickal called out Anthony Hernandez, who’s on a five-fight winning streak and ranked No. 12 in the UFC’s middleweight rankings. He is scheduled to face Roman Dolidze at UFC 302 on June 1.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie