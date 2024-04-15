Bo Nickal explains callout of Anthony Hernandez at UFC 300: ‘I want to start fighting better guys’

LAS VEGAS – Bo Nickal is ready for a step up in competition, and had a name on his mind immediately after defeating Cody Brundage at UFC 300.

Nickal (6-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) submitted Brundage (10-6 MMA, 4-5 UFC) in the second round of the pay-per-view opener, in what was another smothering performance from the undefeated wrestler. During his in-octagon post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Nickal called out Anthony Hernandez.

During a post-fight news conference, Nickal expanded upon why he chose to call out the UFC-ranked No. 12 middleweight.

“I just think that would be a fun fight, a great fight,” Nickal told reporters. “He’s a guy that has great cardio, wrestling, good striking – he’s well-rounded and got a big win in his last fight. Very shortly, if it’s not my next fight, it will be soon, but that’s the type of guys I want to be fighting.

“He was just a name that came to my mind because I watched his fight recently, but any of these guys around that ranking, around that part of the division are guys that I’m ready for.”

Nickal was his own worst critic after stopping Brundage. After the referee stopped the fight, Nickal immediately gave himself two thumbs down, because he expected to completely dominate the fight. There were a few intense moments in early striking exchanges that Nickal admitted he wanted to go for the knockout to win a $300K bonus, but ultimately got back to what he does best in the grappling department.

If the UFC wants to see him develop a little more before facing ranked opponents, Nickal is on board, but he sees “Fluffy” Hernandez as a solid next step up in competition.

“If I have to get a couple more fights before I’m fighting ranked guys, then that’s fine,” Nickal said. “That’s a discussion between myself and the UFC, but I want to start fighting better guys, and he’s a guy I see as a better fighter.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Cody Brundage during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Cody Brundage during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Bo Nickal during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Bo Nickal during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Cody Brundage vs. Bo Nickal

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Bo Nickal (left) faces off against Cody…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Bo Nickal (left) faces off against Cody Brundage during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal faces Cody Brundage in their middleweight fight at…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal faces Cody Brundage in their middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal faces Cody Brundage in their middleweight fight at…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal faces Cody Brundage in their middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cody Brundage (blue gloves) fights Bo Nickal (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cody Brundage (blue gloves) fights Bo Nickal (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal grapples with Cody Brundage during their middleweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal grapples with Cody Brundage during their middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cody Brundage (blue gloves) fights Bo Nickal (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cody Brundage (blue gloves) fights Bo Nickal (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal grapples with Cody Brundage during their middleweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal grapples with Cody Brundage during their middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal grapples with Cody Brundage during their middleweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal grapples with Cody Brundage during their middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal grapples with Cody Brundage during their middleweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal grapples with Cody Brundage during their middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal grapples with Cody Brundage during their middleweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal grapples with Cody Brundage during their middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal faces Cody Brundage in their middleweight fight at…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal faces Cody Brundage in their middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cody Brundage (blue gloves) fights Bo Nickal (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cody Brundage (blue gloves) fights Bo Nickal (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal grapples with Cody Brundage during their middleweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal grapples with Cody Brundage during their middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal grapples with Cody Brundage during their middleweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal grapples with Cody Brundage during their middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal grapples with Cody Brundage during their middleweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal grapples with Cody Brundage during their middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal grapples with Cody Brundage during their middleweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal grapples with Cody Brundage during their middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal defeats Cody Brundage in their middleweight fight at…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal defeats Cody Brundage in their middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) reacts after defeating Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) reacts after

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) defeats Cody Brundage (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) defeats Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Cody Brundage looks on after being defeated by Bo Nickal…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Cody Brundage looks on after being defeated by Bo Nickal in their middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Cody Brundage looks on after being defeated by Bo Nickal…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Cody Brundage looks on after being defeated by Bo Nickal in their middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Cody Brundage looks on after being defeated by Bo Nickal…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Cody Brundage looks on after being defeated by Bo Nickal in their middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal defeats Cody Brundage in their middleweight fight at…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal defeats Cody Brundage in their middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal defeats Cody Brundage in their middleweight fight at…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Bo Nickal defeats Cody Brundage in their middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie