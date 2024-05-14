Helmet stickers for Tennessee storm-injured Asher Sullivan 'show love towards the family'

Athletes can honor Asher Sullivan, the boy injured in a series of May 8 storms that ravaged Tennessee, by wearing new "A" stickers on their helmets thanks to a local businesswoman.

The 10-year-old son of Rutherford County Schools Director James "Jimmy" Sullivan, Asher has been at Vanderbilt University Medical Center fighting for his life after he was sucked into a storm drain and swept under neighborhood streets.

His father has shared on social media that recovery does not seem possible and has asked for people to "please pray for our family and our sweet Asher."

In an effort to help through her business, JM Embroidery in Rockvale, Jessica Hood donated more than 3,000 helmet stickers for softball, baseball, football and other teams. The sticker design is a star that's similar to Vanderbilt's logo, one of Asher's favorite baseball teams, and has the letter "A" instead of "V," Hood said.

Evalyn Hayes holds her helmet that has a sticker for Asher Sullivan on it. Over 3,000 sports helmet stickers donated by Jessica Hood, the owner of JM Embroidery in Rockvale community, honor Asher Sullivan, the 10-year-old boy injured in the May 8, 2024, storm that hit Rutherford County. The sticker design is a star that's similar to Vanderbilt University's logo for one of Asher's favorite baseball teams and has the letter "A" instead of "V," Hood said. Asher is the youngest son of Rutherford County Schools Director James "Jimmy" Sullivan.

"This is the only way I know how to show love towards the family," she explained.

'Asher needs a miracle': Middle Tennessee prayer vigil sees 500+ attend event at Rutherford County Schools central office

Asher update: Rutherford schools director says they face impossible decision after son injured in Tennessee storms

A prayer vigil was held on Thursday, May 9, 2024, for Asher Sullivan, seen here in a family photo, the son of Superintendent/Director of Schools at Rutherford County Schools James "Jimmy" Sullivan, who was involved in a tragic accident last night after the storm, on Wednesday.

Hood initially donated the helmet stickers to the Oakland, Blackman and Siegel softball teams before youth sports leagues requested more of them, she said.

"It's just a great way to have the community come together," she added.

Other community members are doing similar things to show their love for Asher and his family, Hood said, noting displays that include ribbons and other decorations.

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips or questions by emailing him at sbroden@dnj.com. To support his work with The Daily News Journal, sign up for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Helmet stickers made for Asher Sullivan, injured in Tennessee storm