Helmet communications and two-minute warning to be a part of College Football in 2024

Ever since the sign-stealing allegations hit the news involving the Michigan football program, many have been calling for the NCAA to embrace helmet communications much like what we see in the NFL. The thought is that it would take the temptation and ability away from teams cheating to gain an advantage.

Well, after months of hearing many lobby for it, it appears the governing body of college athletics has listened and approved the use of helmet communications beginning this coming season.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight panel officially approved both helmet communications and the adoption of a two-minute warning on Friday.

As far as the helmet comms go, each team will be allowed one player with the communication helmet that will go directly to the coaching staff. That helmet will be identified by a green sticker on the back. Communication will be cut off based on what comes first — either with 15 seconds to go on the play clock or whenever the ball is snapped.

The two-minute warning will work just like what you see in the NFL with a dead ball timeout coming either at 2:00 or less than that whenever a play ends.

NCAA approves helmet communications for 2024 season. For games pairing FBS teams, each squad has option to use coach-to-player helmet communications for one player on the field — designated with a green dot on his helmet. 2-minute timeout also approved. https://t.co/Bcl7jWFzzG — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) April 19, 2024

As we’ve seen, college football is an ever-evolving sport, and that includes rule changes annually. Count all Ohio State fans and most non-Michigan fans as big fans of helmet communications.

Connor Stalions would not approve.

