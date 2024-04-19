Hearts in good place ahead of semi - Miller

Hearts have a "really good chance" of progressing to the Scottish Cup final, says former Tynecastle striker Lee Miller.

However, the ex-Scotland international warned that Steven Naismith's side can't afford to give Rangers a fast start at Hampden, as they did against Livingston last weekend.

"In terms of Hearts' chances, I think they've got a really good chance," Miller told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"They've got Lawrence Shankland as well, who scores goals. But if you look outwith that, his work outside the box as well. It's not just scoring goals, the amount of goals he's involved in. He's a proper team player.

"But the players round about him are contributing as well. I think they are getting into the game in really good form.

"I watched the game at the weekend against Livingston. They gave them a two-goal head start. They can't afford to do that against Rangers at the weekend.

"If they do that, I don't know if they'll get back from that. But the way they finish the game after the two goals that they give Livingston, they were really strong and they created a lot of chances."