'He is their heartbeat' - Romero a silver lining in defeat by Arsenal

[BBC]

On Sunday's episode of Match of the Day, Tottenham defender Cristian Romero was praised for his efforts in the north London derby, despite the 3-2 loss to Arsenal.

A graphic on Sunday's episode showed Romero's all-action performance.

"I'm a big fan of Cristian Romero," said former Premier League defender Ashley Williams.

"[His performance] is exactly what you want to see in this situation when your team are getting dominated.

"In the second half, he's decided to get the game by the scruff of the neck on his own and push his team on. He really drove his team forward. He wanted to get into the box and create something.

"He just decided that he's not going down without a fight and he's going to change the momentum of the game. That's the attitude you want.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shay Given added: "It's high stakes and the fans were up for it. Romero was a really good example. At 3-0 down he could have said he doesn't fancy this, but he's not accepting this. Arsenal just had enough to hold on."

Listen to the rest of Sunday's analysis here