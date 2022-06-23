Hawks considering trade involving John Collins, Harrison Barnes

Marc Stein: The Hawks are weighing a variety of scenarios as they pursue a John Collins trade in connection with Thursday’s draft, with a deal headlined by Collins and Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes among Atlanta’s prime options, league sources say. More of my latest: https://marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-irving-latest-more-trade-talk-727

Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Does this affect John Collins’ trade market? – 6:26 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

I guess that leaves Sacramento for John Collins, then? – 6:09 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

John Collins in 2022:

16.2 PPG

7.8 RPG

1.8 APG

53/36/79%

The Hawks second leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/mvPuz8klqt – 3:17 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Woj said John Collins is likely to be moved whether it’s draft night or later.

Multiple reporters have been reporting Collins is likely to be moved this offseason from Atlanta. – 10:49 PM

Harrison Barnes @hbarnes

RIP Biggie 🙏🏾🕊 – 12:06 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Bradley Beal, John Collins, Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, Rudy Gobert, Mitchell Robinson, Kenny Atkinson and TRADES … all and more are featured in an emergency around-the-league notebook on a Tuesday: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-draft-fo… – 11:30 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

The gaps that can be bridged between Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving, what’s next for Charlotte after Kenny Atkinson’s about-face, more notes on John Collins, Sacramento, and other draft trade chatter, all at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10039… – 9:14 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

unless the available-star market is starkly different from what’s been reported/being talked about pre-draft, i don’t see how the hawks trade john collins *and* get better – 1:49 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Can Kings land Hawks big man John Collins without No. 4 overall pick?

kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/can-kings-la… – 12:37 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Report: Kings exploring trade for Hawks’ John Collins, but not for No. 4 pick in NBA draft. How would Collins fit, what would a deal look like and why would Atlanta do it?

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:29 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

A couple of Hawks-Suns tidbits on John Collins and Clint Capela from the latest Marc Stein newsletter: https://t.co/yihJzGcm20 pic.twitter.com/22LEoZqbSU – 12:10 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Ton of rumors in Shams’ latest piece. Shams says Kings are comfortable picking at 4 and McNair has talked with the Hawks about John Collins with no involvement of this years pick.

theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0… – 9:24 AM

