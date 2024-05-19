Hawaii men's basketball team to host camps

May 19—1/1

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL

Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot instructs his team before a game on Oct. 20.

The University of Hawaii men's basketball team will serve as host to three four-day camps in June and August on the Manoa campus.

The camps will be held at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center and Gym II.

"It's a combination of learning and enjoyment," UH head coach Eran Ganot said, noting the campers will receive instruction from coaches and select players. "They'll get an opportunity to play at our facilities. Some of the campers already know each other. By the end of the camp, they will all know each other. It's a real positive."

Because last year's camps were sold out, UH is increasing the cap from 125 campers.

>> The camps for ages 6-17 will be June 10-13 and June 24-27. For ages 6-13, the camp will be Aug. 5-8.

>> Each camp is $275 per student.

>> Each student will receive a T-shirt, basketball and photo. There also will be daily prizes for contests, drills and leadership.

"We'll look at some outside-the-box ideas to do different types of camps in the future," Ganot said.

For details, go to rainbowwarriorbasketballcamp.totalcamps.com or contact Conor Glennon at 808-956-6501 or cglennon@hawaii.edu