Harrison Ingram ‘all-in’ on 2024 NBA Draft

Harrison Ingram only spent one season at the University of North Carolina, transferring after just two seasons at Stanford. And as Ingram continues on with the NBA draft process, the forward is staying solid with remaining in the process and taking the pro route.

During a media session at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago on Tuesday, Ingram told reporters that he’s “all-in” on the process. That means unless something crazy happens, he will officially not return for another season in Chapel Hill.

“I’m all-in. I’m all-in,” Ingram said via Isaac Trotter of 247Sports. “Obviously, it’s open. But that’s all more so in case I get injured. Knock on wood, if something happens like an injury or something like that. I always like to keep my options open, there’s no reason to close it. My parents always told me ‘never make the decision until the last moment’ so I’m trying to be smart and keep it open but I’m staying in.”

Case closed.

Right now, Ingram is considered a second-round prospect in the latest ESPN mock draft following the lottery. His stock has climbed a bit since joining North Carolina for that one season and a good showing at the combine could potentially help it even more.

With Ingram gone, North Carolina was able to get a head start on needs in the transfer portal as they knew he wouldn’t be returning. That was one of the lone benefits of losing a good player like him.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire