Harrison Butker breaks Super Bowl record for longest field goal set earlier in game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It might have been a Super Bowl record for the shortest-lived Super Bowl record.

San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody set the Super Bowl record for longest field goal with a 55-yarder in the second quarter on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. His record stood for approximately one quarter.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker topped it by hitting a 57-yard field goal in the third quarter to set the new mark and trim the 49ers' lead to 10-6.

HARRISON BUTKER BLAST OFF pic.twitter.com/FKCJnxOFeX — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Entering Sunday, the previous record for longest field goal was 54 yards by Buffalo Bills kicker Steve Christie during Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994.

Moody's record kick opened the scoring by giving the 49ers a 3-0 lead with. The Chiefs didn't get on the board until Butker made a 28-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining in the half to cut San Francisco lead to 10-3.