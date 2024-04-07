Harrisburg Stampede return in style with comeback win

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Stampede took over the Farm Show Complex Saturday night, bringing arena football back to the Midstate for the first time in a decade, and the Stampede made sure the return was worthwhile.

Harrisburg rallied from down 20-7 in the second quarter to come back and beat the Cedar Rapids Riverkings 44-29 to open their American Indoor Football season with a win. Stampede backup quarterback Isaac Hurd was thrust into action after an injury to starter Caleb Walton pregame, and Hurd filled in admirably with four touchdowns through the air, adding another on the ground.

The Stampede host the Maryland Eagles next Saturday, April 13 at the Farm Show Complex for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

