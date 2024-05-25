Harper wins British title and secures Paris place

Harper will be competing at two diving events at the 2024 Olympics [PA Media]

Yasmin Harper won the women's 3m springboard title at the British Diving Championships to secure her place in the event at the Olympics in Paris this summer.

The 23-year-old accumulated 326.10 points to win, with Grace Reid in second place on 307.80 and Amy Rollinson third with 264.20.

"Pretty amazing," said Harper. "I was feeling pretty honoured to get the selection for synchro but to now be able to go for the individual event, I'm so proud."

The competition at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre is the key selection event for the individual 3m springboard and 10m platform Olympic diving disciplines, as well as the European Championship diving team.

There are two places available for Paris in each of the individual events as long as a diver wins the event and achieves a pre-set points tally in both the preliminaries and final.

Harper achieved the qualifying criteria, while Reid will have to wait on the discretion of the selectors.

Meanwhile, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson claimed victory in the women's 10m platform synchro final.

The pair, who are already in Team GB for the event at the Olympics, finished with a score of 308.16.