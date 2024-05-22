Hanson boys, Platte-Geddes girls capture Region 4B golf titles, trips to state tournament

May 22—MITCHELL — The Hanson boys golf team netted itself a trip to the state championship on Wednesday.

The Beavers scored a 247 to win the Region 4B golf tournament at Lakeview Golf Course. The tournament was postponed from Tuesday due to weather in the area.

Hanson finished four strokes ahead of Mount Vernon/Plankinton (251), as both squads claimed the state qualifying slots. Bon Homme (253) finished in third, followed by Gregory (262) and Ethan (265) to complete the top five.

Individually, Ethan's Rylan Gerlach took home the medalist honors, firing a 5-over 77 across Lakeview's par-72 layout, besting Hanson's AJ Wilber by two shots. Gregory's Luke Stukel fired a round of 82 to take third place, and Bon Homme's Landon Bares (83) and Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Ethan Schmiedt (83) rounded out the top five.

Also qualifying for boys golf were MVP's Trysten Eide (sixth, 83), Payton Nedved (eighth, 84), Mason Bosworth (ninth, 84) and Mason Karst (16th, 89), Hanson's Ben Wilber (seventh, 83) and Will Jarding (11th, 85), Bon Homme's Landon Schmidt (ninth, 84) and Kashius Tucker (14th, 87), Platte-Geddes' Jye Bailey (12th, 85), Gregory's Trey Murray (13th, 86), and Ethan's Aiden Riggs (15th, 89).

On the girls side, Platte-Geddes took home the team honors, posting a score of 301 to qualify for state, defeating Burke (310) by nine strokes. The Cougars will also head to state after finishing in second place ahead of Scotland/Menno (317), MVP (332) and Ethan (341).

Avon's McKenna Kocmich secured the medalist honors with a round of 90. MVP's Vanessa Hoffman was the runner-up by three strokes, while P-G's Mallory Gant (94) came in third.

Also qualifying individually to the state tournament was Andes Central/Dakota Christian's Abigail Svatos (fourth, 97) and Danica Middendorp (12th, 106), Burke's Calli Davis (fifth, 97), Olivia Bull (11th, 104) and Paige Beckers (T15, 109), Scotland/Menno's Kailin Odens (sixth, 97) and Evie Foss (seventh, 101), P-G's Leah Schuman (eighth, 101) and Presley Meyerink (13th, 106), Ethan's Bella Guthrie (ninth, 104), Corsica-Stickney's Jacey Kemp (10th, 104) and Claire Gerlach (14th, 108), and Kimball/White Lake's Charlee Bass (T15, 109).

The Class B state golf championships begin on Saturday, June 1, in Brookings. The boys will compete at Brookings Country Club, while the girls will be in action at Edgebrook Golf Course.