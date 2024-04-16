Hansberry latest Illini to hit transfer portal

Apr. 16—CHAMPAIGN — The offseason departures continue for Illinois. Freshman forward Amani Hansberry announced late Tuesday morning he was entering the transfer portal after one season in Champaign.

"After careful consideration and reflection I have decided it was the best decision for me to enter the transfer portal," Hansberry posted on Twitter. "Thank you to my family and friends who have kept me grounded during the decision process. Excited for what's next!"

Hansberry's decision makes him the third Illinois player to enter the transfer portal this month. Dain Dainja was the first and quickly committed to Memphis on April 5 after less than a week in the portal. Sencire Harris entered the portal Monday.

Hansberry played in 19 games during the 2023-24 season while dealing with a back injury that cost him several weeks during Big Ten play. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward averaged 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds and shot 45 percent overall, 31 percent from three-point range and 67 percent at the free throw line. He scored a career high eight points twice — once against Southern early in the season and again in the Elite Eight loss to eventual NCAA champions Connecticut.

Illinois has already been active in the transfer portal with three additions in Mercer forward Jake Davis, who has signed, along with Louisville guard Tre White and Arizona guard Kylan Boswell. Hansberry's decision to transfer — coupled with the other transfers out and Jase Butler's decommitment — gives Illini coach Brad Underwood four open scholarships still heading into the 2024-25 season.