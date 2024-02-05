Hailey Van Lith talks about finding her role at LSU

LSU women’s basketball conducted a press conference on Sunday, and head coach Kim Mulkey and the players took time to answer questions about how the season has been going so far. One player who had a few questions thrown her way was Hailey Van Lith. Van Lith has been in the spotlight since she transferred from Louisville to LSU.

She was the star player for the Louisville Cardinals, but she chose to leave Louisville to join Angel Reese and the defending champion LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. Van Lith was asked how hard it was for her to transfer to a team that had established stars already. Here is her response.

“I think it’s unprecedented, and we just gotta put one foot in front of the other, and I think you have to lean into the people that have been here and just accept the challenge,” Van Lith said. “I think it’s about mental toughness, true competitiveness, and knowing who you are. My motto for this year has been ‘Take one step every day.’ Sometimes I have bad games, but the next morning I get up and take another step. It’s hard, but that’s why I came here.”

I asked HVL how hard it was to transfer to a team that did have some established starters and defined roles and how hard it was to find her role and herself. Her answer was quite insightful:#LSU pic.twitter.com/UUVvSo26BX — Cory Diaz (@ByCoryDiaz) February 4, 2024

Van Lith and the Tigers return to the court to take on Vanderbilt on the road.

