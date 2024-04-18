'Hail Yes!': What to make of the NCAA's punishment for Michigan football

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Tony Garica (@RealTonyGarcia) and Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Producer: Andrew Birkle

• Email: apgarcia@freepress.com

On this episode: The Michigan football program is many things, but you can't say it is boring. Tony and Rainer react to the breaking news from this week that the NCAA has placed the Wolverines under a three-year probation, given them an undisclosed fine and some recruiting penalties for violation under Jim Harbaugh. The guys talk about what the news means, how big of an effect it will have going forward and more.

Then after the break, Tony and Rainer hold a Michigan football spring game draft, in honor of the NFL draft coming to the state this week. Both guys select 14 total players, seven on offense and seven on defense, and Andrew plays judge and jury in deciding which team would come out on top.

