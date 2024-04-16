Michigan football handed three-year probation, recruiting penalties and fine by NCAA

The Michigan football program will be under probation for the next three years and will face other penalties from the NCAA due to violations during a COVID-19 dead period and for having noncoaching staff members participate in impermissible roles under former coach Jim Harbaugh.

The penalties, which also include a fine for Michigan and recruiting penalties, were part of a deal between the NCAA enforcement staff, the University of Michigan, and "five individuals who currently or previously worked for its football program."

According to the release from the NCAA, one former coach did not participate in the agreement, and "that portion of the case will be considered separately by the Committee on Infractions." The coach who did not participate is not named by the NCAA.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh high-fives offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore after a play during the second half of U-M's 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Harbaugh served a self-imposed three game suspension at the start of the 2023 season because of these violations, which are separate from the sing-stealing saga involving Connor Stalions, which broke in the second half of the year.

Since winning the national championship over Washington, Jim Harbaugh has left the Michigan program to take the head coaching gig with the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore in charge.

Harbaugh's move also spurred a wave of staff turnover, including defensive coordinator Jesse Minter joining Harbaugh, among others.

