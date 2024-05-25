‘You had trouble to manage a team’ - Erik ten Hag hits back at Roy Keane after FA Cup final victory

Erik ten Hag (left) pokes fun at his old adversary, Roy Keane (right) - ITV

Erik ten Hag jokingly hit back at Roy Keane after Manchester United’s FA Cup final victory over Man City, telling the former United captain “you had trouble to manage a team” when he was a manager.

Keane has been one of the staunchest critics of Ten Hag during his two-year tenure at the club, with the Dutchman in severe danger of the sack.

Ten Hag has given himself a chance of survival, however, by guiding United to a shock 2-1 victory over City at Wembley.

And after the game Ten Hag appeared to poke fun at his old adversary during a live interview on the pitch after United’s stunning victory, pointing out Keane himself struggled in management. The Irishman has not been a manager since 2011, when he left Ipswich Town, having previously had two years in charge of Sunderland.

“We have to improve much more,” Ten Hag told Keane.

When Keane appeared to scoff, Ten Hag jokingly turned to the Irishman and said: “Hey, hey, you had trouble to manage a team. So...”

“I won a Championship with Sunderland, so give me some praise,” retorted Keane. “Come on, don’t be too harsh on me.”

“You did, as well,” laughed Ten Hag, who was clearly enjoying the aftermath of United’s victory.

"You had trouble to manage a team" 🤣



Erik Ten Hag wasn't a fan of Roy Keane's management career it seems...#FACupFinal | #EmiratesFACup | #MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/N1YKxxpZDq — ITV Football (@itvfootball) May 25, 2024

Ten Hag had earlier hit out at pundits who used United’s struggles to “make themselves look better”, a view that brought a swift rebuke from Keane.

“He’s entitled to his opinion,” Keane told ITV. “I think a lot of managers don’t like pundits. That’s all part of a manager’s journey, you don’t have to agree with what people say.”

Ten Hag now faces an anxious wait to discover whether he will remain United manager, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to rule on the Dutchman’s future now the season has finished. United finished eighth in the Premier League, and also had a negative goal difference, although Ten Hag can point to the fact he has won trophies in each of his first two seasons in the job as putting him in credit.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.