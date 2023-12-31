‘They had a more stable program;’ 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan details flip from Ohio State to Oregon

The biggest firework show that Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks provided on national signing day a couple of weeks ago came when 4-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan — the No. 49 player in the 2024 class — flipped his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes, ultimately signing as one of the top-ranked players in Oregon’s class.

There are several reasons why McClellan ultimately chose to flip, but in the end he said that the relationships he built with Lanning and the Oregon staff were the biggest factors. On top of that, he told 247Sports (subscription required) that the Ducks’ quarterback situation and the stability of the program weighed into the decision as well.

“I feel like they had a more sturdy program than Ohio State right now,” McClellan said. “They have two very good quarterbacks, so I’ll be set for quarterbacks the next four or five years I’d say, so that was a big thing for Oregon.”

While Bo Nix is leaving for the NFL after Monday’s Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Oregon brought in both Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel and UCLA QB Dante Moore via the transfer portal this offseason, two of the top-ranked passers on the open market. With that duo in the QB room, as well as Austin Novosad and Luke Moga, it’s clear that the future in Eugene is bright and stable.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire