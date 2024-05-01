Gymnast Livvy Dunne Signs ‘Multimillion Dollar’ Deal With Content Creation Firm Passes

Livvy Dunne has already racked up a number of sponsorships with brands ranging from Vuori and Sports Illustrated to American Eagle and Nautica.

But that might just be the tip of the iceberg for the LSU gymnast, who counts more than 5.8 million followers on Instagram and 7.9 million on TikTok. She currently ranks third on the On3NIL 100 list with a valuation of $3.7 million, the same as the number-two ranked Bronny James, son of LeBron James, and Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion Sanders and a quarterback with Trinity Christian School, who is worth $4.6 million.

And now, Dunne is signing a deal with Passes, a leading content creator platform designed to help creators diversify their revenue streams, scale their likenesses and connect with fans on a deeper level through exclusive videos, livestreams and other content. Passes said it is a “multimillion-dollar deal” for the athlete and influencer.

Livvy Dunne has also been an ambassador for Vuori’s BlissBlend collection.

The signing of Dunne marks the first NIL deal for Passes, which also works with DJ and record producer Kygo, who shows behind-the-scenes content from his shows; “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Anna DeGuzman who performs magic tricks; astrologer Maren Altman who offers daily horoscopes, and licensed therapist Therapy Jeff who gives relationship advice.

In the summer of 2021, the NCAA announced that student athletes would be allowed to sign marketing deals that would pay them for the use of their name, image and likeness.

Through her partnership with Passes, Dunne will offer her followers exclusive content and experiences including behind-the-scenes livestreams providing a peek at her life as a Division 1 athlete and her training routines. She will also host one-on-one question-and-answer calls allowing followers to interact with her and ask for guidance.

Livvy Dunne x Nautica

“I’m incredibly excited about partnering with Passes,” Dunne said. “It’s a new and unique way for my followers to have access like never before to behind-the-scenes and parts of my journey as an athlete and a creator. Passes provides an opportunity for college athletes to take control of their careers and interact with their fans on a more personal level.”

The deal with Dunne represents a new focus area for Passes, which said it is committed to supporting college athletes to provide them with additional income opportunities. According to the Passes website, Passes charges its influencers 10 percent plus 30 cents a transaction.

