Gunnar Gundy finds 'great way to be remembered'' in his last Oklahoma State football game

HOUSTON — Going into the Texas Bowl, Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn designed multiple packages that featured a quarterback in the transfer portal.

Yes, Gunnar Gundy, the Cowboys’ backup quarterback and son of head coach Mike Gundy.

Gunnar Gundy was needed inside the 10 against a tough Texas A&M defense, no matter how depleted. Superstar running back Ollie Gordon II would become the blocker and Gundy had his choice to run or pass based on the defense.

And that moment arrived early in No. 20 OSU’s 31-23 win late Wednesday at NRG Stadium.

Gundy ran.

To be exact, he was never touched on the 10-yard touchdown run, his first of the season in his final game as a Cowboy.

“I think that’s a great way to be remembered,” OSU quarterback Alan Bowman said. “His last play is a walk-in touchdown against A&M. That’s a good way to be remembered.”

GUNNAR GUNDY TOUCHDOWN



It was Gundy’s only play of the night.

And it brought a huge celebration.

“Just seeing my boy scoring his first rushing touchdown of the season, it was good to see him get in there,” said Gordon, one of the lead blockers alongside tackle Dalton Cooper.

Gundy appeared in nine games over three seasons. He started once last season against Iowa State. He threw four touchdowns in that span.

But he’ll be known for more than his on-field play.

“As a solid Cowboy that is always for us,” Dunn said. “He was always for us. In practice, I’m sure he wanted to get more snaps here and there. He was also sandwiched with some really good quarterbacks, too. But I would say he’s a kid who came in here and did everything we’ve asked him to do.

“I’m happy for him. I think the portal has some good things going on and some bad things going on. This is a situation with good things going on. It’s a good opportunity to take his skillset, to move down the road and go find a place to sling it around for a little bit.”

