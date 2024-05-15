The Gulf Coast CW to Broadcast PAC-12 Football Games This Fall

MOBILE, Ala. (Gulf Coast CW) — The CW Network yesterday announced it will be the broadcast home for 11 Pac-12 football games featuring Oregon State and Washington State during the upcoming 2024 season. The network will provide full national coverage to showcase the strength of the Oregon State and Washington State football programs and student-athletes during these 11 home games. The season kicks off on Saturday, August 31 with a doubleheader featuring Portland State at Washington State (2:00-5:30pm CT) and Idaho State at Oregon State (5:30-9:00pm CT). All broadcasts will be produced by Pac-12’s production facility, Pac-12 Enterprises.

“Adding the Pac-12 conference to The CW’s growing roster of live sports gives the network coast-to-coast coverage in key markets and solidifies our position as a national player in college sports,” said Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network. “The CW will truly be a destination for all sports fans this fall with impressive weekend lineups consisting of Pac-12 football, ACC football, LIV Golf and NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff races.”

“We are thrilled to announce this national partnership with The CW,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. “Oregon State and Washington State football student-athletes deserve this elite stage as they continue competing for the College Football Playoff, and Beaver and Cougar fans have a great opportunity to enjoy their teams’ successes.”

Pac-12 football joins an expanding lineup of live sports airing on The CW this fall, including a new season of ACC football, the final tournaments of the current LIV Golf season and the network debut of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The CW is also home to the Emmy®-winning studio series INSIDE THE NFL, motorsports documentary series 100 DAYS TO INDY and WWE NXT beginning in October 2024. Last season, The CW aired two college football games that delivered over 1 million live Total Viewers according to Nielsen and set a viewership record for the most-watched Saturday national primetime in network history. The CW is poised to broadcast over 500 hours of premium sports programming in 2025.

“National exposure and the ability for Beaver Nation to easily access our games was a top priority during the process,” added Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes. “Additionally, the ability to announce game times well in advance provides an improved experience for our student-athletes and fans.”

“We are excited to partner with The CW to broadcast Cougar Football nationally for the upcoming 2024 season,” added Washington State University Interim Director of Athletics Anne McCoy. “Having WSU in 100 percent of the homes across the country will amplify the exposure of our student-athletes and program, and grow the connection with our fans and alumni. Additionally, the partnership provides for nearly all home game times to be set in the spring, allowing our fanbase to plan their fall weekends around Cougar Football.”

Below are the kickoff times and matchups for the upcoming Pac-12 football games on The CW this fall (all times CT).

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

2:00-5:30pm Portland State at Washington State

5:30-9:00pm Idaho State at Oregon State

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

9:00pm-12:30am San Jose State at Washington State

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

7:30pm-11:009m Purdue at Oregon State

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

5:30-9:00pm Colorado State at Oregon State

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

2:30-6:00pm or 9:00pm-12:30am* UNLV at Oregon State

2:30-6:00pm or 9:00pm-12:30am* Hawaii at Washington State

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

2:30-6:00pm or 9:30pm-1:00am* San Jose State at Oregon State

2:30-6:00pm or 9:30pm-1:00am* Utah State at Washington State

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

5:30-9:00pm Washington State at Oregon State

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

5:30-9:00pm Wyoming at Washington State

*Start times to be determined no later than 12 days prior

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.