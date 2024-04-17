Guardians try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Red Sox

Cleveland Guardians (12-5, first in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-9, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Ben Lively (0-0); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (2-1, 2.04 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -139, Guardians +118; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a six-game road win streak going when they take on the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 9-9 record overall and a 2-6 record at home. The Red Sox have a 5-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland is 12-5 overall and 9-2 in road games. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.14.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Triston Casas has three doubles, five home runs and nine RBI while hitting .258 for the Red Sox. Tyler O'Neill is 10-for-35 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has two doubles and two home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 12-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .207 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (head), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (toe), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.