Guard Hassan Diarra to use fifth year for another season with UConn men’s basketball

The Big East Sixth Man of the Year, Hassan Diarra, will return for another year and go for a three-peat with the UConn men’s basketball team next season.

Diarra, a senior who will be using his fifth year of eligibility, transferred to UConn from Texas A&M ahead of the 2022-23 season and was part of the last two national championship teams. He saw his role increase as the first guard off the bench last season and improved his production across the board, scoring 6.1 points with 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 19.4 minutes per game.

A quick, pest of a defender, Diarra recorded career-highs in steals (33) and blocks (24) in his senior season. He also saw major improvement from beyond the arc, increasing his 3-point percentage from 18.9% in his first season with the Huskies to 35.7% this year.

UConn has two scholarship spots open now after the recruiting blitz that began immediately after winning the national title just over three weeks ago. The major decision left is that of Alex Karaban, who’s decided to test the NBA Draft waters while leaving the option open to return.

The Huskies landed three recruits – two from the transfer portal and one from the high school class, all four stars and above – in that time.

Tarris Reed Jr., a 6-10 forward from Michigan, committed soon after visiting during the April 13 championship parade. Then Liam McNeeley, the best high school player available and one of the highest-ranked recruits in program history, decided on the Huskies after reopening his recruiting process in early March. Former Saint Mary’s guard Aidan Mahaney committed on Monday to all-but complete the team that will lose at least four starters to the pros.