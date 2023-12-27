Gronk calls Parsons' Purdy jab ‘really weird'; Cowboys star responds originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Deebo Samuel wasn't the only person defending 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy from his critics Wednesday.

After Micah Parsons criticized Purdy's play during the 49ers' 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski responded to the Dallas Cowboys' star edge rusher on the "Up & Adams" YouTube show.

"It's really weird that he's tweeting that out there," Gronkowski told host Kay Adams. "First of all, there's a saying out there: Losers focus on winners, and winners focus on winning. And if you want to be a winner, then you have to focus on winning.

"It's really, really weird, though, in this case because Micah Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the league. He might win Defensive Player of the Year this year. But on top of it, it's a team game. It doesn't matter how good you are as an individual.

"And it's weird that he's tweeting that after a loss versus [the] Miami [Dolphins], and then he's tweeting that about a team that absolutely dismantled the Cowboys [42-10 on Oct. 8] when they played them this year. So, it's just weird to me because he's an outstanding player, and he's doing his thing this year, but you're worried about the San Francisco 49ers."

As the 49ers lost to the Ravens on Monday, Parsons threw a shot at Purdy, who had the worst performance of his young NFL career with four interceptions.

Down 21 and there no shots or development throws! Should tell you all you need to know! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 26, 2023

And it didn't take long for Parsons to respond to Gronkowski's remarks Wednesday, replying to the "Up & Adams" X post while the former tight end still was on the show.

Prime example of let’s attack the person rather than addressing the topic ! Yeah because it’s so weird a football player is talking about football on a web site where you can write your own thoughts and opinions! https://t.co/MNWHncSbjv — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 27, 2023

The exchange didn't end there, though, as Gronkowski had one final message for Parsons after Adams asked him for his response.

"That was fast, wow," Gronkowski said. "I mean, everyone has their own opinion -- I got to agree with that. Everyone has their own channel now with social media, but I still think it's weird that you're worried about another team, man. You just have to worry about what you can control, not what the other team is doing."

Parsons wasn't the only critic of Purdy's showing, though, as former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton also slyly dissed the second-year pro on social media during the game Monday.

🧐🧐🧐 — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) December 26, 2023

That led Samuel to call out both Parsons and Newton on "Up & Adams," just after Gronkowski did.

"First of all, Cam Newton, stop texting my phone, bro," Samuel said. "You was a fan like two weeks ago. That's mad crazy. You wanted me on your podcast after talking about my quarterback, which is funny to me.

"But back to Micah Parsons. Bro, we beat you [42-10] a long time ago. I don't get why he's so bothered about what we got going on over here or whatever the case may be."

Purdy isn't one to chime in on trash talk or outside noise, but he can rest assured that he has plenty of people coming to his defense.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast