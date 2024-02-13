Grizzlies rookie GG Jackson benched on Monday after violating team rule

Memphis Grizzlies rookie GG Jackson is inactive on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans after violating a team rule, according to Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins didn’t elaborate on the violation prior to the contest and only added that the 19-year-old would be available to play on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. Jackson had played in the last 17 games after spending most of the season in the G League.

Jackson is averaging 10.1 points and 3.4 rebounds on 37.9% shooting from 3-point range in 21 appearances. He is eighth among first-year players in scoring and 10th in 3-point percentage.

GG Jackson is out tonight due to a violation of a team rule, per Taylor Jenkins. — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) February 12, 2024

Jackson signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies after becoming the 45th pick in the 2023 NBA draft. The team rewarded him a standard contract on Friday after a productive run of late, reportedly worth $8.5 million over four years.

He emerged as one of the top players in the G League with the Memphis Hustle before joining the Grizzlies’ rotation on Jan. 12, averaging 20 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 22 appearances.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire