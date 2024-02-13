Grizzlies rookie GG Jackson benched on Monday after violating team rule
Memphis Grizzlies rookie GG Jackson is inactive on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans after violating a team rule, according to Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal.
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins didn’t elaborate on the violation prior to the contest and only added that the 19-year-old would be available to play on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. Jackson had played in the last 17 games after spending most of the season in the G League.
Jackson is averaging 10.1 points and 3.4 rebounds on 37.9% shooting from 3-point range in 21 appearances. He is eighth among first-year players in scoring and 10th in 3-point percentage.
GG Jackson is out tonight due to a violation of a team rule, per Taylor Jenkins.
— Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) February 12, 2024
Jackson signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies after becoming the 45th pick in the 2023 NBA draft. The team rewarded him a standard contract on Friday after a productive run of late, reportedly worth $8.5 million over four years.
He emerged as one of the top players in the G League with the Memphis Hustle before joining the Grizzlies’ rotation on Jan. 12, averaging 20 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 22 appearances.