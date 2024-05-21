Grizzlies ‘Raise the Rim’ to help local kids in Memphis

MEMPHIS – It might be the offseason but don’t tell that to the Grizzlies.

They continue to be hard at work, both on and off the court. Head coach Taylor Jenkins, GG Jackson, former Grizzly turned analyst Brevin Knight and Core Four great Tony Allen spending their Tuesday by hosting a ‘Raise the Rim’ event out at Fox Meadows Elementary School.

The Grizz gifting two new, team-themed basketball goals for the kids. An event designed to provide quality equipment for local kids to pursue their love of basketball.

Speaking of hoops, Jenkins says the Grizzlies remain motivated heading into the summer and ready to regain their swag in the NBA’s Western conference.

“Obviously the opportunities in the draft and free agency and beyond, we’re always going to take our opportunity to figure out how we can get better. So this group is hungry,” Jenkins said. “Talking to the guys, they’re obviously not excited that they’re not in the playoffs right now, but they understand the opportunity to handle over the next couple of months to get ready for next year.”

Jenkins was also handing out a little cash Tuesday as part of his ‘Assists for Education’ initiative where the Grizzlies coach had pledged ten dollars for every assist last season.

2,025 assists means a check for just over 20-grand.

