Grizzlies looking for lottery luck… again

MEMPHIS – Could it happen again for the Memphis Grizzlies?

We’ll find out on Sunday when the NBA hosts its Draft Lottery where, back in 2019, the Grizzlies moved up from eight to two to land franchise guard Ja Morant.

This year, the Grizzlies currently hold the seventh pick in the draft but could move up or down depending on how the ping pong balls bounce.

We know this team needs to add a big alongside its big three of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. But if you’re looking for general manager Zach Kleiman, who’s known to wheel and deal on draft night, to provide any clarity on the Grizzlies plans. That’s not going to happen.

“On lottery night, we move up, what I would have to say is, oh, this is great. We’ve moved up. We’re either going to take the best player available or trade the pick,” Kleiman said. “If we don’t move up on lottery night, I would say, oh, we still have this great pick. We’re either going to trade the pick or pick the best player available. That’s an opportunity. We know what we want to address.”

The NBA Draft Lottery is set for 2 pm Sunday from Chicago.

