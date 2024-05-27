Griffins end season with loss to Milwaukee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins reached the end of their season Sunday with a loss to the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Griffins lost 2-0 in the fifth game of the Central Division Finals, after winning two of the last four games in the series. The loss takes the Griffins out of the Calder Cup playoffs and ends their season.

After the game, head coach Dan Watson said he’s proud of the way his team developed throughout the year.

“We played them a ton at the start, and they’re making mistakes, they’re learning the pro game, learning how to play inside our structure as a staff that we wanted,” he said. “You look at the second half (of the year), they flourished, and all of them got better. And that’s number one, that’s our priority, is to get better, make sure they get better, and try to win along the way, so we were able to do both.”

He added he’s proud of his players for showing up ready to work each day.

