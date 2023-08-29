Will Grier excels in preseason finale days before expected cut from Cowboys

Aug. 28—Quarterback Will Grier will be a victim of a roster crunch as the former WVU standout is expected to be released by the Dallas Cowboys later today.

Grier had been with the Cowboys for two seasons, but figures to be the odd man out after Dallas traded for former 49ers quarterback Trey Lance last week in a QB room that also includes starter Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush.

Grier was still a Cowboy on Sunday, however, and was the only quarterback who played in the team's final preseason game against Oakland. Grier showed other teams exactly what he can offer, gaining 358 total yards and scoring four touchdowns.

"It's bittersweet, " Grier said after the game. "I'm close with a lot of these guys, that's the hardest part."

The Cowboys traded for Lance on Saturday and Grier saw the writing on the wall almost immediately.

"It's been tough, but I've been through tougher stuff, " Grier said. "I understand that it's a business at the end of the day and I respect that. The hardest part on me is just leaving this place, to be honest. I got really close with the team and that's the toughest part about what we do. But I've been through tougher things and I'll rebound and be just fine."

"It's tough all the way around, " Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. "We phrase it that this is a business, but when I got the phone call, I called Will immediately. That's tough and I thought he handled it very well."

Grier completed 29 of 35 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 53 yards and two more scores as the Cowboys won 31-16 Sunday night.

"It was up and down, " Grier said of his emotions Sunday. "I was motivated but it was tough. It was a weird situation but I think at the end of the day I relied on the fact that I know how to play football and I'm good at it. I knew when the game started I could just play football and that's just what I did."

"I asked him to just go out there and play his (butt) off, " McCarthy said. "It was a great opportunity and the way the team rallied around him ...I'm just so proud of him."

Grier threw for over 7, 000 yards and 71 touchdowns in two seasons with the Mountaineers before being taken in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Carolina. He was released by the Panther following the 2021 season and was claimed by Dallas later that year. While in Dallas, Grier had bonded with Prescott, who spent time Sunday calling plays for the Cowboys' offense.

"It was a lot of fun for both of us, " Grier said. "I just want to see him go win the Super Bowl and get everything he deserves."

When asked about the addition of Lance Sunday morning, Prescott took time to share his feelings about Grier.

"Honestly right now, my heart and my mind is with Will, " Prescott said. "It's a tough situation, honestly. Love that guy to death over there. Plays his (butt) off, comes in, prepares the right way each and every day."

NFL teams need to cut down to a 53-man roster by 4 p.m. today, but Grier said he feels good that his final performance with the Cowboys will open opportunities for him.

"I think my play speaks for itself to what I can do on the field, " he said. "I'm a team-first guy and I would say to (other teams) to ask the people around me."

Grier has played in three NFL games, completing 28 of 52 passes for 228 yards and four interceptions.