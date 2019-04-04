Gregg Popovich got ejected from Wednesday's game before the Spurs put points on the board

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is sick and tired of the referees in the NBA.

Just a few days after Popovich went berserk and got ejected from a game against the Sacramento Kings, he managed to top himself by getting tossed before the Spurs scored a single point Wednesday in their 113-85 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The 70-year-old Popovich must have been pretty upset with the way the refs were calling the game early, because he earned his ejection just 63 seconds into the contest.

Gregg Popovich has never been shy about letting the refs know how he feels. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

That number is pretty impressive. In fact, it might be the record for the quickest ejection of an NBA coach ever, according to Sportsnet.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich ejected 63 seconds into tonight's game vs Nuggets.



Unofficially, this is the quickest ejection of an NBA head coach in history.



The record was previously held by Flip Saunders of the Wizards vs Celtics on Jan 2, 2012 (106 seconds) — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 4, 2019

Pop has jokes

Popovich had fun with the record after the game, interrupting Denver coach Mike Malone’s media scrum with jokes.

Gregg Popovich gets tossed 63 seconds into tonight’s game, then joins Michael Malone in his postgame presser. pic.twitter.com/OgskeZuwHn — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) April 4, 2019

It’s unclear what set Popovich off. No fouls were called in the 63 seconds before he was ejected, so perhaps Popovich believed the Spurs should have earned some calls early. The team only took two shots before Popovich was tossed from the game.

Given that Popovich has now been ejected from two of the team’s last three games, it’s possible Popovich is trying to make a point before the playoffs begin.

Either that, or he just wants some down time as the regular season comes to an end. The Spurs have already clinched a playoff spot, so Popovich might as well get some rest until the games matter again.

