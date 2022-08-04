Greg Schiano has no update on Drew Singleton’s NCAA appeal: ‘I hope they do the right thing’

Rutgers football continues to wait on the case of Drew Singleton and the linebacker’s potential eligibility for the upcoming season.

A transfer from Michigan, Singleton has played the last three years for Rutgers. A former four-star commit, Singleton joined Michigan in 2017 where he spent a redshirt season and then contributed as a reserve player and on special teams the next season before transferring to Rutgers.

Singleton had declared for the NFL draft following the conclusion of the 2021 season. But when Rutgers (through unusual circumstances) got an invite to the Gator Bowl, Singleton decided to return and play in the game.

And, he got injured in the bowl game, complicating issues because he accepted money from an agent for training. His decision to do so means that he loses eligibility for his final season of college football.

However, due to the circumstances surrounding Rutgers’ participation in the Gator Bowl on short notice, there is hope that the NCAA will see that there was no intended impropriety on behalf of the player. Singleton is in the unique situation of having played in a bowl game but, due to injury, was unable to prepare for the NFL combine of his pro day.

On Wednesday, Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano said there is no update on the Singleton case, even as he hopes that the NCAA will see clarity in the situation and that there was no intended impropriety on behalf of his player.

“I wish I did, we’re waiting to hear. I just – I don’t want to sound like I’m the know it all or anything; I just hope that they do the common sense thing,” Schiano told reporters on Wednesday when asked for an update on Singleton. “I get the rules; t this kid…everybody wants people to play in the bowl games. We get urged as head coaches and want our players to play in the bowl game. We’re gonna do everything we can but you know, there’s this thing called the NFL and these guys want to be able to be ready for it. “And I was so impressed that Drew came back and played in that game even though he had decided to go pro and then he gets hurt playing for Rutgers. And so his training got off track and he’s in a boot we get home on January 2 and he’s in a boot. So I don’t know; we’re just waiting to see the timeline.”

Singleton is currently with Rutgers, working as a volunteer assistant coach.

Last season, Singleton had 55 tackles and a fumble recovery as well as a half-sack.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire