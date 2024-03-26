Greg Joseph to sign with Packers

Kicker Greg Joseph is switching sides in one of the NFL's most heated rivalries.

Agent Brett Tessler announced that Joseph is set to sign a contract with the Packers after spending the last three seasons with the Vikings. No terms of the deal were announced.

Joseph was 83-of-101 on field goals during his time in Minnesota and has the franchise record for longest field goal with a 61-yarder he hit in 2022. He was also 112-of-124 on extra points during his time with the Vikings.

The Packers still have 2023 sixth-rounder Anders Carlson on the roster and they also have Jack Podlesny under contract.