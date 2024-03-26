Advertisement

Greg Joseph to sign with Packers

Kicker Greg Joseph is switching sides in one of the NFL's most heated rivalries.

Agent Brett Tessler announced that Joseph is set to sign a contract with the Packers after spending the last three seasons with the Vikings. No terms of the deal were announced.

Joseph was 83-of-101 on field goals during his time in Minnesota and has the franchise record for longest field goal with a 61-yarder he hit in 2022. He was also 112-of-124 on extra points during his time with the Vikings.

The Packers still have 2023 sixth-rounder Anders Carlson on the roster and they also have Jack Podlesny under contract.