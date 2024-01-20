Greenlaw good to go for playoff game vs. Packers; Odum returns

Greenlaw good to go for playoff game vs. Packers; Odum returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers will kick off their latest NFL playoff run at full strength.

Star linebacker Dre Greenlaw is active for San Francisco's divisional-round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, after being listed as questionable due to Achilles tendinitis.

Despite placing defensive end Clelin Ferrell on injured reserve before Saturday's clash, the 49ers got backup safety and core special-teams contributor George Odum back after activating him before the game.

With a majority of their squad available to face the Packers, the 49ers have their best shot at advancing to the NFC Championship Game.

Here are the 49ers inactives:

LB Dre Greenlaw and S George Odum are active for #GBvsSF.



Divisional Round @DignityHealth inactives: https://t.co/3N74WnQUdW pic.twitter.com/UQFy9mnxac — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 20, 2024

And for Green Bay, cornerback Jaire Alexander is suiting up after being listed as questionable. here are all of the Packers inactives:

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast