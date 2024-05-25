Green named CNHI 'Sports Reporter of the Year' for second year in a row

May 24—Claremore Progress sports editor Kevin Green has been named "Sports Reporter of the Year" in the Best of CNHI contest for a second-consecutive year.

The contest recognizes the individual and collective achievements of the company's journalists in both print and digital categories. Awards were given in three divisions based on circulation, and the Progress competed in Division II — small dailies and semi-weekly newspapers — against similar small-sized publications.

CNHI — based in Montgomery, Ala. — operates the Progress as well as numerous daily and weekly publications in 22 states.

Here are the judges' comments on Green's winning entries:

"Kevin Green offers great storytelling and has a way with words and writing stories that would appeal to all readers. His work is a great example of community journalism by a writer who is clearly committed to bringing stories alive for readers. It starts with his strong leads and continues in his writing throughout the story."

Green received a plaque and a $500 cash prize.

A graduate of Oklahoma State University, Green began his full-time career as a sports writer at The Lawton Constitution in 2017. He was hired as the sports editor at the Progress in March 2019 and has been serving the Rogers County community ever since.

This was one of several awards Green has won since beginning his tenure in Claremore, for he has been recognized by the Oklahoma Press Association in the yearly Better Newspaper Contest for his work in sports writing and coverage, column and feature writing, in-depth reporting and sports photography.

"I am blown away," Green said. "This is an incredible honor because my competition included talented sports journalists from 48 newspapers across the country, including a handful in Oklahoma. I couldn't have achieved this without the coaches and players in Rogers County who inspire me to give them my best. I am feeling truly blessed and grateful for this journey as the Claremore Daily Progress sports editor.

"Here is to another year of capturing the stories of incredible high school — and sometimes college — athletes."