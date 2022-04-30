Green Bay Packers select Nevada WR Romeo Doubs at No. 132 overall in 2022 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers selected Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs at No. 132 overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Doubs (6-1, 201) produced back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons to finish his college career, catching 58 passes for 1,002 yards and nine touchdowns over nine games in 2020 before catching 80 passes for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games in 2021.

Doubs, a three-time All-Mountain West Conference selection, left Nevada with 225 catches for 3,322 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also returned 39 punts for 463 yards and one touchdown, possibly giving him immediate special teams value in Green Bay.

Doubs didn’t test during the pre-draft process due to a knee injury. He has 10 1/8″ hands.

Doubs joins Christian Watson (second round) as the two wide receivers selected by the Packers through the first four rounds in the 2022 NFL draft.

