Mason Crosby shines just days after sister-in-law’s death, thanks largely to support from Packers

Mason Crosby had a perfect day on Sunday, drilling a 47-yard field goal and hitting four extra points to help the Green Bay Packers past the New York Giants 31-13 in a snowy battle at MetLife Stadium.

He did so, though, with a lot on his mind after a whirlwind of a few days.

Crosby’s sister-in-law, Brittany Crosby, died early on Friday morning after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer. She was 30 years old.

Brittany’s life inspired us all. She never let cancer define what her life would look like. She lived this life on purpose and uplifted. I know she is climbing the highest mountains in heaven. The love Brittany and my bro @recrosby33 share is eternal. pic.twitter.com/OQ6LMGSYcm — Mason Crosby (@crosbykicks2) November 30, 2019

After hearing the news, Crosby immediately flew to Austin, Texas, to be with his younger brother, Rees — who lives just north of the state’s capital city. The team then flew him to New York on Saturday night for their game on Sunday morning.

“We’ve had a tough couple days as a family,” Crosby said after the game, via USA Today. “I’ve just been praying, and everyone just keep Brittany, my sister-in-law’s family, in your prayers, and my brother and our family. “It’s not anything you ever want to go through. She fought until the end. I definitely have a heavy heart right now.”

Crosby — who is in his 13th year in the NFL, all of which he’s spent in Green Bay — has had a tremendous season this year, too. The 35-year-old has missed just one field goal all year, and made all 33 extra point attempts he’s taken.

Crosby’s wife, Molly, also had a medical scare of her own this year. She had surgery to treat a blood clot and have a tumor removed from her lung in August.

“Tough situation for sure, especially to find out like he did Friday morning after Thanksgiving, when we’re all counting our blessings,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, via USA Today. “That was obviously really tough for him. “We wrapped our arms around him and supported him. He’s been through a lot this year. He really has.”

Crosby said he is flying straight back to Texas to be with his brother, and will take a few days off to spend time with his family before rejoining the team for their matchup next week against the Washington Redskins in Green Bay.

"I'm just so thankful for this organization and the way they handled this tragedy and the fact that they didn't blink at all to make it so I could go be with my brother,” Crosby said, via ESPN. "I'll come back, get two days of work in and then we'll just try to get down and back either Friday or we'll figure it out. But yeah, it's tough. She's an amazing person and it's so hard to see your brother and just that emptiness there."

He made sure to bring the game ball, a gift from coach Matt LaFleur, with him back to Texas, too.

“Coach gave me a ball for just kind of everything that's been going on and coming and having a decent game,” Crosby said, via ESPN. “I mean, I did my job, but there was a lot going on. I'm just so thankful for the guys in this locker room and the support that I feel and everyone reaching out and anything they can do to help me. It's been great.”

Packers kicker Mason Crosby’s sister-in-law died on Friday morning after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer. She was 30. (Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

