Green Bay Packers hire Boston College coach Jeff Hafley as their defensive coordinator

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur will hire Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley as his defensive coordinator, PackersNews.com has confirmed.

Hafley has coached defensive backs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers, but the past five seasons he has coached in the college ranks, including the past four with Boston College.

Prior to that, he served one year as co-coordinator at Ohio State.

The Hafley hire comes out of the blue. Not a single media outlet reported that LaFleur had interviewed Hafley, and it was generally considered that the Packers coach was seeking either an NFL assistant coach or former head coach or coordinator.

ESPN was the first to report Hafley's hiring.

Hafley will replace Joe Barry, who was fired after the Packers’ playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Among the NFL candidates LaFleur interviewed were former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, Buffalo Bills inside linebackers coach Bobby Babich, Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde, Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker, and Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson and inside linebackers coach Zach Orr.

Hafley has worked under a number of defensive coordinators most of whom don't run the same system.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Jeff Hafley hired to be Green Bay Packers' new defensive coordinator