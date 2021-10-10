Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

Teams sporting identical 3-1 records meet in an intriguing interconference showdown.

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the early surprises of the 2021 NFL season, sitting in a three-way tie atop the AFC North. The Green Bay Packers, meanwhile, rebounded from a dismal Week 1 performance to win three straight games.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has returned from last year's season-ending knee injury to spark the Bengals' revival. Burrow is coming off a stellar performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, throwing for 348 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-21 win. His 113.8 passer rating ranks sixth in the NFL.

After throwing two interceptions in the season opener, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has thrown eight touchdowns with no picks in his three most recent games.

In 13 all-time meetings, the Bengals hold a 7-6 edge, but the Packers won the most recent matchup in 2017.

Joe Burrow has had a promising start to the 2021 season after suffering a knee injury in 2020.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Packers at Bengals start?

Kickoff is Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. ET from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

What TV channel is Packers at Bengals on?

The game will be shown regionally on FOX, with Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analysis) and Lindsay Czarniak (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Packers at Bengals online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on FOX Sports live and the FOX Sports app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV and is available nationally on demand via NFL Sunday Ticket.

What are the odds for Packers at Bengals?

The Packers are 2.5-point favorites with the over/under at 50.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Packers vs. Bengals: Live stream, time, TV info, how to watch, odds