Greater amberjack recreational fishing season begins soon: Mississippi Department of Marine Resources

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Calling all fishermen: officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced that the beginning of greater amberjack recreational fishing season starts in May.

According to a press release, the season starts at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, and ends at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, June 1.

Greater Amberjack, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is overfished in the Gulf of Mexico, but the fishing rate established under a new rebuilding plan has helped population growth.

In addition, NOAA stated, “During April of each year, the commercial fishing season is closed to alleviate fishing pressure when the fish aggregate to spawn and are highly vulnerable to fishing. The sale and purchase of greater amberjack during this seasonal closure is illegal.”

For more information about fishing and registration, visit the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.

