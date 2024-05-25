Grayson Murray, two-time PGA Tour winning golfer, found dead at age of 30

Murray had been a volatile character on the PGA Tour - Getty Image/Andrew Redington

Grayson Murray, the two-time PGA Tour winner, has died at the age of 30 after withdrawing from the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday.

The 30-year-old cited illness when walking in after 16 holes of the PGA Tour event in Texas. The American was found dead on Saturday morning.

“We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “I am at a loss for words.”

The Tour decided not to cancel the rest of the event at the famous Colonial course. Murray, the world No 58, was among the leaders when firing a first-round 68, but was struggling to make the cut when he withdrew.

“The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same,” Monahan added. “We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones. I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

Murray was a controversial character. After battling anxiety, depression and alcohol abuse throughout his young career, and after repeated issues on social media, he acknowledged that he was unprepared for the professional tours.

Grayson’s temper became notorious and this reputation was hardly helped when last year, during a fiery players meeting about the PGA Tour’s mooted merger with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League, he told Rory McIlroy to “f--- off”.

Yet after becoming engaged to Christina Ritchie in 2023 and “rediscovering my faith”, Murray was celebrated as having turned his life and career around. The victory in Hawaii in January – seven years after his maiden victory – appeared to have revitalised his career.

Murray made the cut at this season’s first two majors, finishing 51st and in a tie for 43rd last Sunday at the USPGA, and he was qualified for the US Open, in three weeks’ time at Pinehurst, just an hour from his North Carolina hometown, Raleigh, as well as The Open in Troon in July.

Murray’s connections were understandably shocked as confused. “We will hold off on commenting until we learn further details, but our heart aches for his family, his friends and all who loved him during this very difficult time,” his management company, GSE, said.

