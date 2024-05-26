Grayson Murray parents confirm suicide as golfing world pays tribute

Grayson Murray had previously battled with anxiety and depression - Getty Images/Tim Heitman

Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray “took his own life”, his parents confirmed as they described the “nightmare” of coming to terms with his death.

The American died at the age of 30 after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge event on Friday, having played 16 holes of his second round. After the sport’s leading figures led tributes and expressed shock, his parents, Eric and Terry Murray, described the family’s heartbreak.

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone,” they said in a statement. “It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare. We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed.”

In January, Murray, after his last victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii, spoke about his battles with anxiety and depression and revealed he had sought treatment in the past few years for alcohol abuse but had been sober for several months. Three years ago he posted on social media he felt the Tour did not do enough to assist players who dealt with illnesses such as his.

On Friday, he withdrew with two holes remaining of Friday’s second round, citing illness, and his death was announced by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who said Murray’s parents had asked for the event in Fort Worth to continue after speaking to them.

“We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support,” Murray’s parents added. “Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life we know he rests peacefully now.

“Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honour Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else.”

Murray qualified for the PGA Tour in 2016 aged 22 and won his first title in 2017 with victory at the Barbasol Championship.

He won a second career title with victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which moved him to a career-high ranking of 46 in the world.

Murray was a controversial character. After battling anxiety, depression and alcohol abuse throughout his young career, and after repeated issues on social media, he acknowledged that he was unprepared for the professional tours.

Grayson’s temper became notorious and this reputation was hardly helped when last year, during a fiery players meeting about the PGA Tour’s mooted merger with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League, he told Rory McIlroy to “f--- off”.

Yet after becoming engaged to Christina Ritchie in 2023 and “rediscovering my faith”, Murray was celebrated as having turned his life and career around. The victory in Hawaii in January – seven years after his maiden victory – appeared to have revitalised his career

