Grayson Murray Dies: Two-Time PGA Tour Winner Was 30

One day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge, two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday morning at age 30. No cause has been reported by his management company, GSE Worldwide, which confirmed the death

“I am at a loss for words,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

“We will hold off on commenting until we learn further details, but our heart aches for his family, his friends and all who loved him during this very difficult time,” GSE said in a statement.

Monahan said Murray’s parents asked that the tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, continue.

Murray, who had dealt with alcohol and mental health issues in the past, won the Sony Open this year, winning it by sinking a 40-foot putt.

He also won the Barbasol Championship in 2017.

He wound up going to three colleges, lastly at Arizona State, and won as a 22-year-old PGA Tour rookie at the Barbasol Championship.

Murray was No. 58 in the world rankings coming off a tie for 43rd in the PGA Championship last week at Valhalla. He also made the cut in his Masters debut, finishing 51st, and was in the field for the U.S. Open next month at Pinehurst No. 2.

He is survived by his parents and fiancée.

