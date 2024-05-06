Is grass greener without Moyes?

[BBC]

With the news that former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is set to become the new West Ham manager after agreeing a deal in principle with the club, David Moyes' second spell in charge of the Hammers could soon be coming to an end.

It would bring to a close what has been ultimately a successful time with the club, keeping them in the Premier League and leading them to their first piece of silverware in 43 years with the Europa Conference League trophy last season.

He also broke club records during this second stint in the dugout, winning a record 19 Premier League matches and amassing a record 65 points in 2020-21 with another record +15 goal difference on their way to a sixth-place finish.

The 61-year-old has managed them in three seasons in Europe, with a memorable run to the Europa League semi-finals in 2021-22 and that first European trophy last season.

In his first spell at the club between November 2017 and the end of the 2017-18 season, the Scotsman took charge of 31 games in all competitions, winning nine, drawing 10 and losing 12.

He guided the club out of the relegation zone and to 13th place in the table, securing safety with two games to spare.

Overall he would be leaving east London with a win percentage across all competitions and two spells of 42.7%.

But, Moyes has come under increasing scrutiny this campaign, with recent heavy defeats taking them out of contention for another season in Europe and his style of play being a bone of contention among West Ham supporters.

With his contract up at the end of the season and Lopetegui now waiting in the wings, Hammers fans look set to see whether the grass really is greener on the other side.