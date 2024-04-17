Grant Hill presents Team USA Olympic jerseys to Tatum and Holiday

The Boston Celtics will have two representatives on Team USA’s men’s basketball team at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris this August. Gold medalists Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday were both named to the team this week with another chance at international glory.

Tatum and Holiday will join a team with veteran experience and rising star power. The two Celtics will team up with Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis this summer.

To celebrate the occassion, managing director of Team USA’s men’s basketball team and former Olympian visited members of the squad to gift them their 2024 Paris Olympic jerseys. You can check out the moment thanks to Adriel Highlights on YouTube.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire