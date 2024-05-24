Grand Rapids Gold earn top G-League honors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Gold have taken home a few top honors from the G-League for the 2023-24 season.

The Gold was awarded the President’s Choice Award for demonstrating “excellence in business performance across key areas of focus” according to a press release from the team. The Gold are just the third team to win the award.

Along with the team award, owner and president Steve Jbara was also named the G-League’s Executive of the Year. Jbara was selected by a vote among all of the league’s presidents.

“Being nominated among such a talented group of peers is an incredible honor in itself,” Jbara said in a statement. “This recognition is not just a reflection of my efforts but a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team staff. Their unwavering commitment to this team has been instrumental in our success. I am deeply grateful for their support and proud to share this achievement with each and every one of them. I also want to extend my thanks to the city of Grand Rapids and our NBA affiliate, the Denver Nuggets, for their constant support and partnership.”

