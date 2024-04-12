Grand National runners: Pinstickers' guide to 2024 Aintree race

[BBC]

Randox Grand National 2024 Date: Saturday, 13 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 16:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; updates on BBC Sport website & app

Runners, riders, trainers and form - all the key details you need to know for Saturday's big race at Aintree.

Note: Colours and approximate odds may change.

(Racecard number, horse, trainer, jockey, recent form, age, weight carried [ie 11st 12lb is top weight]. Form: F - Fell, P - Pulled up, U - Unseated rider.)

Verdict: Willie Mullins has a formidable team, and a chance is taken that Mr Incredible will rise to the occasion.

1 Mr Incredible 2 Galia des Liteaux 3 Mahler Mission 4 Vanillier

1. NOBLE YEATS

Trainer: Emmet Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Harry Cobden

Form: 4-7217 Age: 9 Weight: 11-12

Won the National at 50-1 two years ago and was a good fourth last year so course and distance are no problem. Could run well again but weight will make it tricky to reclaim the title having lost it. No horse has managed that feat since the legendary Red Rum in the 1970s. Has been campaigned solely over hurdles, rather than the bigger fences, so far this season.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 20-1

2. NASSALAM

Trainer: Gary Moore Jockey: Caoilin Quinn

Form: 7-411P Age: 7 Weight: 11-8

Runaway winner of the Welsh Grand National by 35 lengths on heavy ground in December, but was pulled up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Jockey returned this week from broken collarbone. Trainer's first runner in the race, and he's not happy with the weight his horse has been allocated. He is the father of riders Ryan, Josh and recently retired Jamie, while daughter Hayley is a racing broadcaster.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 33-1

3. COKO BEACH

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Jordan Gainford

Form: P-3121 Age: 9 Weight: 11-8

Eighth two years ago and pulled up last year does not scream National winner although has been in fine fettle this season, including defeat of Limerick Lace when winning Troytown Chase at Navan. Bidding to become only the fourth grey horse to win the National - Neptune Collonges in 2012 was the first since Nicolaus Silver 51 years earlier.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 33-1

4. CAPODANNO

Trainer: Willie Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Form: P-6314 Age: 8 Weight: 11-8

One of several runners in the green and gold silks, the colours of owner JP McManus' beloved South Liberties GAA hurling club. Good winner of the Cotswold Chase in January before finishing fourth in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last month. Pulled up in latter stages of last year's Grand National and has a stamina question to answer.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 33-1

5. I AM MAXIMUS

Trainer: Willie Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Paul Townend

Form: 1-1431 Age: 8 Weight: 11-6

Winner of last year's Irish National, this gladiator looks ready after victory in the Bobbyjo Chase in February. Trainer called that triumph "magnificent" and considers him a Cheltenham Gold Cup hope for next year. It came after the Grand National weights had been announced so potentially well-treated, although jumping needs to sharpen up to put rivals to the sword.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 7-1

6. MINELLA INDO

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead (IRE) Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Form: 1P-144 Age: 11 Weight: 11-6

Landed Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2021 for trainer, who went on to win National with stablemate Minella Times a month later as Rachael Blackmore became first female jockey to win the race. Fourth last time out in Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham in December. Question is how much of old ability remains? Only two horses have done the Gold Cup-National double, with L'Escargot the last in 1975.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 16-1

7. CORACH RAMBLER

Trainer: Lucinda Russell Jockey: Derek Fox

Form: 11-533 Age: 10 Weight: 11-6

Impressive 2023 winner for Scottish trainer who also triumphed with One For Arthur seven years ago. Carrying a stone more in weight this time but two-time Cheltenham Festival winner showed wellbeing when third in Gold Cup last month. Well backed following that run and bidding to be only second horse (after Tiger Roll) to win twice since Red Rum in 1970s.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 5-1

8. JANIDIL

Trainer: Willie Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Jody McGarvey

Form: 7F-230 Age: 10 Weight: 11-6

Third in Irish Gold Cup then second in Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham two years ago. Has not won a race beyond two and a half miles and this is more than four miles. Tough to dismiss any runner for dominant Irish trainer, who had nine of the 27 winners at last month's Cheltenham Festival, but looks to have stronger contenders.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 66-1

9. STATTLER

Trainer: Willie Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Patrick Mullins

Form: 2P-624 Age: 9 Weight: 11-5

Last win came in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham two years ago but has been quite lightly raced since. Owned by Ronnie Bartlett, boss of a potato firm, who will hope he can roast the opposition despite his odds. He also has Galvin, who might be a better pick when the chips are down.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 40-1

10. MAHLER MISSION

Trainer: John McConnell (IRE) Jockey: Ben Harvey

Form: 12F-22 Age: 8 Weight: 11-5

First National runner for trainer, who just missed out with first reserve Some Neck in 2021. Looked set to win the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last year before falling two fences from home. Saved for this since a fine runner-up in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in December. Would be really suited by soft ground. Mission possible.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 14-1

11. DELTA WORK

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Jack Kennedy

Form: 1U-366 Age: 11 Weight: 11-4

Third in the 2022 Grand National and was running quite well last year before nearly falling at the 21st fence and unseating his rider. Two-time winner of the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham. One of several entries for trainer who is seeking a record-equalling fourth victory after Silver Birch (2007) and Tiger Roll (2018 and 2019).

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 25-1

12. FOXY JACKS

Trainer: Mouse Morris (IRE) Jockey: Gavin Brouder

Form: 21P314 Age: 10 Weight: 11-4

Interesting contender for trainer Mouse Morris, who is a wily fox himself. Won the Midlands National at Kilbeggan last summer and took the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham in November, when beating Latenightpass. Morris claimed an emotional Grand National win with Rule The World in 2016, the year after his son Tiffer had died from carbon monoxide poisoning while on holiday in Argentina.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 25-1

13. GALVIN

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Sam Ewing

Form: 2U-854 Age: 10 Weight: 11-2

Unseated jockey Davy Russell at first fence last year but that was after a tense build-up when protesters had delayed the race. Among multiple runners for trainer who described him as "well in" when the weights were announced in February. Took the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival three years ago but currently on a seven-race losing run.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 25-1

14. FAROUK D'ALENE

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Form: F/F52P Age: 9 Weight: 11-1

Looked a useful prospect during his novice chasing season of 2021-22 but was then away from the track for more than 600 days and has not shown old ability. Other runners appear to have stronger claims for Gigginstown House Stud, led by Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary and his brother Eddie. Victory would see them flying high as the first owners to secure four Grand National wins.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 50-1

15. ELDORADO ALLEN

Trainer: Joe Tizzard Jockey: Brendan Powell

Form: 4-345P Age: 10 Weight: 11-0

The grey finished fourth in Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in December. Won Denman Chase in 2022 and was second in both Charlie Hall and Betfair Chase. Trip could stretch stamina, and was pulled up at Cheltenham Festival last month, but not completely ruled out on best form. Jockey's dad Brendan Powell Sr rode Rhyme 'N' Reason to victory in 1988.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 66-1

16. AIN'T THAT A SHAME

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead (IRE) Jockey: David Maxwell

Form: 10-9P1 Age: 10 Weight: 10-13

Amateur jockey, a real estate entrepreneur, bought the horse so he could have a first ride in the National. Ran well for a long way in the race last year before stamina appeared to be undoing. Finished last of the 17 that completed under Rachael Blackmore, who rode him to victory in the Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park in January.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 50-1

17. VANILLIER

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell (IRE) Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Form: 2-5502 Age: 9 Weight: 10-12

The selection in our guide ran well last year and finished runner-up to Corach Rambler. Is 9lb better off with that rival this time. Likely to be ridden more prominently after finishing fast but being unable to catch the leader in 2023. Was well beaten in second by I Am Maximus in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse last time out.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 9-1

18. MR INCREDIBLE

Trainer: Willie Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Brian Hayes

Form: B23U-2 Age: 8 Weight: 10-11

Quirky character who has refused to race in the past but looks to be one of the more credible contenders if he's Mr Happy on the day. Saddle slipped and unseated rider when going well at Canal Turn second time round last year. Seemed in fine fettle when finishing second under top weight in heavy ground in Midlands Grand National. Appeared to be ideal prep.

Rating: 9/10 Odds: 12-1

19. RUN WILD FRED

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Tom Hamilton

Form: -59PBP Age: 10 Weight: 10-10

One of the favourites for the Grand National two years ago but fell at the Canal Turn on the first circuit and fell again in the Irish version nine days later. Was second in the 2021 Irish National but recent form does not spark wild enthusiasm. Pulled up in two of his past three races, making jumping errors in most recent outing at Cheltenham.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 66-1

20. LATENIGHTPASS

Trainer: Tom Ellis Jockey: Gina Andrews

Form: 14-215 Age: 11 Weight: 10-10

Jockey rides for her husband, who has taken out a full training licence so they can have a runner in the National together. Excellent record under the rider in Foxhunters' Chase over the National fences - finishing fourth, first and second - although this is over a much longer distance. It's a real family affair as the trainer's mother bred and owns the horse.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 25-1

21. MINELLA CROONER

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Kevin Sexton

Form: -1P33P Age: 8 Weight: 10-10

Narrow win over I Am Maximus at the start of last season reads well, although not so much to shout about since and was soundly beaten by that rival at Fairyhouse in February. Stayed on nicely when third at Tramore on New Year's Day but pulled up in the Ultima Chase at Cheltenham last month and would sooner be with one of the others than Crooner.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 80-1

22. ADAMANTLY CHOSEN

Trainer: Willie Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Sean O'Keeffe

Form: P-4071 Age: 7 Weight: 10-9

Booked his National place with comfortable win over Roi Mage at Down Royal last month, which saw price half for the big race. Was well behind Meetingofthewaters in December, and might need the ground to dry out to be seen at his best. Trainer has a string of strong contenders and this does not look like the chosen one.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 40-1

23. MAC TOTTIE

Trainer: Peter Bowen Jockey: James Bowen

Form: /P-177 Age: 11 Weight: 10-9

Has been a hot Tottie around Aintree, clocking up third win at the track for Welsh trainer in December, in a veterans' handicap chase. Won over the National course's unique fences in both the 2022 Topham and Grand Sefton Chase in 2021. This is a tougher ask and suspicion is marathon trip could prove a step too far. Son rides for trainer father.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 66-1

24. CHEMICAL ENERGY

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Danny Gilligan

Form: 142P-6 Age: 8 Weight: 10-9

Nominated by trainer as one of his best hopes when weights for the race were announced in February. Decent second in last season's National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham but was then pulled up in Irish Grand National. Best form, including heavy defeat of Mahler Mission in 2022, on good ground. Wet weather might not prove part of the formula for success.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 33-1

25. LIMERICK LACE

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell (IRE) Jockey: Mark Walsh

Form: 3-1211 Age: 7 Weight: 10-8

Won the mares' chase at last month's Cheltenham Festival for third victory from four runs this season. This is a significantly longer distance than anything she has tried before. Jockey chose her over Meetingofthewaters. Owned by Limerick-born billionaire JP McManus who hopes to net the big prize for a third time after Don't Push It in 2010 and Minella Times three years ago.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 14-1

26. MEETINGOFTHEWATERS

Trainer: Willie Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Danny Mullins

Form: 4311U3 Age: 7 Weight: 10-8

Good winner at Leopardstown in December, third in the Ultima Chase at Cheltenham and well-backed in the build-up to this. Bought by owner JP McManus, nicknamed 'The Sundance Kid' for his gambling exploits, from Paul Byrne shortly before that last run. Byrne also sold Noble Yeats weeks before the Grand National and he went on to win in 2022 for Robert Waley-Cohen. An omen?

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 9-1

27. THE GOFFER

Trainer: Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jockey: Sean Bowen

Form: 4-8585 Age: 7 Weight: 10-8

Appears to have a bit to find with some of his rivals here. Fifth at Cheltenham when sent off favourite for the Ultima Chase, in which Meetingofthewaters was third. Finished fourth in the same race a year earlier when subsequent National victor Corach Rambler won. Pulled up in the 2023 Irish National. Others look to have more to offer.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 40-1

28. ROI MAGE

Trainer: Patrick Griffin (IRE) Jockey: James Reveley

Form: 27-162 Age: 12 Weight: 10-8

Finished seventh in the National last year but reported to have enjoyed better preparation this time. Also much better off at the weights with the 1-2 Corach Rambler and Vanillier, and would be suited by soft ground. One of only a handful of horses trained by 82-year-old Patrick Griffin and his son James. Three of the owners triumphed with 66-1 outsider Auroras Encore in 2013.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 50-1

29. GLENGOULY

Trainer: Willie Mullins (IRE) Jockey: Michael O'Sullivan

Form: P5-220 Age: 8 Weight: 10-7

One of the less-fancied contenders in a strong team for trainer, but could be open to improvement. Finished runner-up in two big handicap chases on heavy ground this season, including when second to Ain't That A Shame in the Thyestes Chase. Just the one win over fences, and that was nearly half the distance of this race.

Rating: 5/10 Odds: 40-1

30. GALIA DES LITEAUX

Trainer: Dan Skelton Jockey: Harry Skelton

Form: 4-1224 Age: 8 Weight: 10-7

Would be first mare to win since Nickel Coin in 1951. Stayed on well to finish second in Classic Chase at Warwick in January. Brother rides for the only British trainer to have more than one winner (he had four in all) at last month's Cheltenham Festival. They are sons of Olympic showjumping gold medal winner Nick.

Rating: 8/10 Odds: 28-1

31. PANDA BOY

Trainer: Martin Brassil (IRE) Jockey: JJ Slevin

Form: 5-4424 Age: 8 Weight: 10-7

Hasn't won for nearly two years, so while it may pay to bear with Panda Boy, the case isn't black and white. Owned by the Old Pals Partnership, was fifth in last year's Irish National. Jockey aiming for National double after winning this year's Irish race on Easter Monday with Intense Raffles. Trainer won the Grand National with Numbersixvalverde in 2006

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 12-1

32. EKLAT DE RIRE

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead (IRE) Jockey: Darragh O'Keeffe

Form: /4-82P Age: 10 Weight: 10-7

With a bit of licence, the name roughly translates as burst out laughing. Not much to smile about recently, although good novice chase form earlier in career. Those from a certain part of Greater Manchester might be interested to know the horse's mum (or dam for racing folk) was called Rochdale. Minella Indo appears to be stable's number one contender.

Rating: 6/10 Odds: 100-1

33. CHAMBARD

Trainer: Venetia Wiliiams Jockey: Lucy Turner

Form: 21P88 Age: 12 Weight: 10-7

Two particular wins under regular jockey stand out - the 2022 Kim Muir Chase at Cheltenham and December's Becher Chase over the big Aintree fences. Trainer's runners often run well on soft and heavy ground. She was successful with 100-1 outsider Mon Mome 15 years ago. Would be the first female jockey-trainer partnership to win the National.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 66-1

34. KITTY'S LIGHT

Trainer: Christian Williams Jockey: Jack Tudor

Form: -47057 Age: 8 Weight: 10-7

Secured a remarkable treble last year when taking the Eider Chase, Scottish Grand National and Bet365 Gold Cup. Might not want the ground to be too soft. Bidding to become only second Welsh-trained victor after Kirkland in 1905. Would be popular winner for laid-back trainer, who has received plenty of support from people in racing after his young daughter Betsy was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Rating: 7/10 Odds: 14-1