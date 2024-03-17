Grand Canyon earns third trip to NCAA Tournament by winning WAC championship

LAS VEGAS — The Grand Canyon men's basketball team is going dancing for the third time in its Division I tenure.

The top-seeded Antelopes (29-4) secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament with an 89-74 victory over No. 3 Texas-Arlington (20-14) in the Western Athletic Conference championship game late Saturday at the Orleans Arena. They will find out Sunday who their first opponent will be during the NCAA selection announcement at 3 p.m.

GCU advanced in 2021 and 2023 but each time lost by double digits to a ranked foe.

The Lopes found themselves faced with a pesky opponent in the game that secured their tournament berth. UTA was just 11-21 a year ago but has enjoyed a resurgence under new coach K.T. Turner and it came into the title tilt riding an eight-game win streak.

GCU only led 36-32 at the half, and while it was able to establish a double digit lead at 50-39, it wasn't until the last three minutes the Lopes were able to put the game away.

The Mavericks cut the lead to one possession at 70-67 with 3:18 to go but GCU got it back to five on a pair of free throws by Ray Harrison with 3:09 to go. Arlington turned the ball over on its next two possessions and missed a 3-pointer on the next and the favored Lopes eventually went back ahead by double digits at 78-67 with 1:43 to go, only to have UTA get back with in four at 78-74 with 39 seconds left.

GCU secured the game by making 12 of 13 free throws in the last three minutes, and scored the final 9 points to seal the win, which came with a bit of a bizarre ending after UTA took exception to a windmill dunk by Collin Moore with 3 seconds left, resulting in several Mavericks players being ejected.

Turnovers were an issue for UTA as it totaled 25 for the game with GCU finishing with an advantage of 29-11 in points off turnovers.

GCU shot 40% (23-for-58) and had four players in double figures led by tournament MVP Tyon Grant-Foster with 22 points and nine rebounds. Lok Wurl added 16 and Jovan Blacksher 14.

UTA shot 49% (25-for-51) and was led by Phillip Russell with 22 points. The Mavericks also boasted a local product in Shamari Wilson of Tolleson who had 13 points and five rebounds.

GCU improved to improved to 13-3 all-time in WAC tournament game and 8-0 in tournament games in which it was the higher seed.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Grand Canyon earns third trip to NCAA Tournament by winning WAC title