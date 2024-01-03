Grambling State basketball team's 141-point victory sets NCAAW D1 record

Eight Lady Tigers scored in double figures in the win over the College of Biblical Studies

Grambling State women's basketball started the new year with a bang.

The Lady Tigers notched a 141-point win over the College of Biblical Studies on Tuesday at home, setting an all-time Division I women's basketball record for margin of victory in the NCAA. It was also a school record for points in a game.

Leading eight players that scored in double figures in the 159-18 win, Arianna Mosley recorded 27 points. She was trailed by Kahia Warmsley, who scored 20 points. Amanda Blake and DeMya Young both had 15.

After establishing a commanding 34-0 lead to open the contest, Grambling gave all 13 of their players time in the win and each of them scored at least six points.

The Ambassadors didn't get a single point on the board until the final two minutes of the first quarter. By halftime, they were down 82-10.

A new school record has been set for points earned in a single game 👏🏽#Gramfam|#ThisIsTheG🐯🏀|#ChampionshipTalk💍 pic.twitter.com/YQqAUWwgQl — Grambling State University Women's Basketball (@GSU_WBK) January 2, 2024

The College of Biblical Studies, a Division II school based in Houston, introduced basketball as a sport for the first time this year. They compete in the Southwest Region of the National Christian College Athletic Association. The Ambassadors committed 57 turnovers, shooting just 18.6%. They now hold an 0-7 record, which featured a 94-22 loss to Xavier of Louisiana on Nov. 4.

Grambling, a historically Black university in Louisiana, has a 6-5 record on the season and plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). The team shot 59 percent from the field and recorded 39 steals.

Tuesday's blowout broke the previous all-time record for margin of victory in women's college basketball, which was set by Savannah State when they beat Wesleyan of Georgia by 139 points in 2018.

Grambling made the NCAA tournament in 2018. The Lady Tigers approach conference play having exceeded 100 points in two of their last four games, momentum that will surely help as they aim to make a return this year.