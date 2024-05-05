Graeme Stewart quits as Buckie Thistle manager after 10 years

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart has quit the club after 10 years in charge – just days after the Highland League side were denied a promotion play-off place.

The 42-year-old, who joined Buckie 10 years ago, said he was taking the "very difficult" decision to quit the club to spend more time with his family.

Stewart guided Thistle to their first title in seven years this season - and a Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Celtic in January.

“I have given 100% for the last 10 years and have enjoyed every minute, but I have a young family, two beautiful girls, a demanding job and feel I now need to take some time out to recharge the batteries,” he said.

“We should have won more but we have done our best and have left the club as the best team in the Highland League and in a good position to build on this success.

“I will forever be grateful for being the Buckie Thistle manager and will always be a fan.”

Buckie Thistle were denied the chance to face East Kilbride in the promotion play-offs despite winning the Highland League, after failing to secure a bronze club licence from the SFA.

The club paid tribute to Stewart's achievements and said they would be considering their options after his departure.